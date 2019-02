A York County fire early Monday was accidental. Fire officials say the blaze broke out at around 2am along 400-block of Mount Airy Road in Monaghan Township. All the residents were able to get out. At least one jumped off the porch roof. Crews used a ladder to help another escape the flames. Four residents including one child were taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. No one was seriously injured, although several dogs died in the fire.