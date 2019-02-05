Weapons & Drug Charges Filed Against York City Man

A York City man is arrested for drug dealing and a weapons offense. The District Attorney’s Office says 30-year Quante Walker was taken into custody after a 4-month investigation that included multiple undercover purchases of various drugs. Later, a search warrant was used on an apartment along the first block of South Belvidere Avenue to seize drugs, packaging materials and a handgun and rifle. Due to previous crimes, walker was not allowed to possess such weapons. The suspect’s brother, 27-year old Patrick Walker also lived in the residence. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substances