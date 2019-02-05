Naked Woman Arrested Along Route-30 In York

After receiving multiple reports of a naked woman running across Route-30 near North George Street in York, police made an arrest. Officers say 47-year old Kerri Smith was taken into custody Saturday night after an argument with a man identified as Dante Hedgepath. The two had gotten a room at the nearby Super-8 Motel. Police say the man left the room after Smith allegedly freaked him out by ‘acting crazy’ and talk of ‘starting a life together.’ Smith has been charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.