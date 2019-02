The man who was arrested for a Lancaster County shooting Sunday night says he was trying to break up a fight. Police say 21-year old Moises Lopez of Manheim Township has been charged with aggravated assault for the shooting in a home along the 200-block of Jackson Street. The victim, who was wounded in the leg, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital in critical condition. Officers say he is expected to survive. Lopez is being held in the county prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.