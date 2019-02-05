Lancaster Babysitter Arrested After Toddler Suffers Multiple Burns

A Lancaster City babysitter is charged with aggravated assault of a 2-year old. The District Attorney’s Office says Kamika Bowman was arrested after 2nd and 3rd degree burns to a toddler were determined not to be accidental. The child is recovering after she was taken to the Lehigh Valley Medical Burn Center. Police say the girl suffered injuries to her face, back, chest, genitals and thighs. But they didn’t say how the victim was burned. Bowman is also charged with aggravated assault on a victim less than 6 years old, concealment of the whereabouts of a child, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal conspiracy in endangering the welfare of children. She remains in the county prison in lieu of $750,000 bail.