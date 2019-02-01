Wolf Proposes ‘Restore Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf Thursday announced a major new infrastructure initiative which he calls ‘Restore Pennsylvania.’ Wolf says the goal is to invest $4.5 billion over the next four-years in significant, high-impact projects throughout the commonwealth that will target five priority infrastructure areas. The Governor wants to improve high speed internet access, flood control and stormwater infrastructure, blight demolition and re-development clean up and public transportation among other projects. Wolf would fund the effort with a severance tax on natural gas extracted in the commonwealth.