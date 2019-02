A York County teen is killed in a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus. The Coroner’s Office says 17-year old Masey Dacheux of Dover died when she ran into the back of the bus which was picking up students. It happened along the 4100-block of Lewisberry Road in Conewago Township just after 9am Thursday. No one else was hurt. Dachuex was a student at Northeastern High School. Northern Regional Police are investigating.