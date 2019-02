Aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless endangerment charges have been filed against a Delaware man for a crash that killed an 8-year old girl last Valentine’s Day in Lancaster County. State Police say 41-year old Vikas Khanna crashed into a vehicle as he tried to pass a truck over the crest of a hill near the intersection of Route-472 and Spruce Grove Road in Colerain Township. Six other people were injured.