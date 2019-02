Martin Luther King Jr

is one of the most well-known, important figures of the Civil Rights Movement. The Southern minister was an influential leader and eloquent speaker who promoted non-violence in the face of the racial injustice that African-Americans encountered on a daily basis. Dr. King was thrust into the national spotlight during the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955 and went on to help form the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. At the historic March on Washington on August 28, 1963, Dr. King delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech. The following year, Dr. King was honored with the Nobel Peace Prize and saw the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 soon after. In 1968 during a trip to Memphis to lead his voice to the plight of the sanitation workers of that city, Dr. King was assassinated on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel.