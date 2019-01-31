Wolf Proposes Raising PA Min. Wage

Gov. Tom Wolf wants to raise the state’s minimum wage to $12 an hour. Pennsylvania’s minimum wage was last increased 10 years ago when the federal minimum wage went up to $7.25 an hour. The state’s minimum wage is lower than all of its neighboring states. For example in Ohio its $8.55, in West Virginia its $8.75 and in New Jersey its $8.85. The governor’s proposal raises the wage to $12 an hour on July 1, 2019 with gradual 50 cent increases until reaching $15 an hour in 2025. Wolf says “Pennsylvania must be a place where hard work is rewarded.” The governor says When workers are paid fairly, fewer people will need public assistance.