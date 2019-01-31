Two Suspects Sought In Two Bank Robberies In Lancaster Co.

Suspects are wanted after two Lancaster County banks were robbed. Police say the first one happened at around 9:30a tuesday at the First National Bank along the 1400-block of Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. A male suspect presented a note to the teller demanding money and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Officers say about 10-minutes later, the BB&T branch in Lititz was robbed by another man who has been identified as 44-year old Dustin Rettew. Police say he also used a note to steal cash and then fled on foot. Rettew has been charged with Felony Robbery and Theft. Both suspects remain at-large. No one was hurt in either crime. Any person knowing the identity of this male should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401

Dustin Rettew Unidentified Suspect