Life in prison plus 15 to 35 years. That’s the sentence from a Lancaster County judge for 50-year old Jose Ferrufino of Manheim Township. Ferrufino was convicted by a jury of 1st-degree murder last month. The District Attorney’s Office says the victim, 35-year old Hugo Garcia-Hernandez was found shot to death in his Providence Township home in March of 2017. Prosecutors say Ferrufino suspected that the victim was having an affair with his wife.