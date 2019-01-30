Wolf Calls For Universal Background Checks For All PA Gun Purchases

Governor Tom Wolf has once again asked state lawmakers to pass legislation that requires all those who wish to purchase a firearm to go through a State Police background check. Wolf says universal background checks are one of the best ways we can keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous individuals. Earlier this year, the Governor signed the first major gun safety bill in decades in Pennsylvania. That law requires Pa. residents covered by a contested protection from abuse order to surrender their guns to law enforcement, licensed gun dealers or the defendant’s attorney.