Frigid temperatures have led the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Chill Advisory that will run until 12-noon Thursday. That covers York, Lancaster, Adams, Cumberland and Lebanon Counties. Officials warn that below freezing wind chills of 10-to-20 degrees below zero could cause frostbite if skin is left exposed for at least 30-minutes. Access the updated forecast along with cancellations and delays on the front page of this web site. Stormwatch powered by CBS-21.