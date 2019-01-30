Thousands Of Heroin Doses Seized In York Co. Arrest

A Wrightsville man is arrested after police allegedly seize over 3000-doses worth of heroin. Officials with the York County Drug Task Force say they received a tip that a suspect would deliver heroin to a home in Hellam township. When 31-year old Michael Nicholson arrived, police searched him and discovered 30-grams of heroin. Nicholson agreed to a search of his home and car where officers say they found another 50-grams. The suspect was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver. Nicholson was then committed to the county prison.