A Hanover man has been charged with multiple offenses including felony arson endangering persons and aggravated arson for setting two fires in a Walmart earlier this month. Officers responded to the store along the 1800-block of the Baltimore Pike back on January-15th. Three employees reported injuries due to smoke inhalation. Police say 19-year old Gabriel Hawley also faces causing or risking catastrophe and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.