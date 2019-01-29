Driver In Double Fatal Crash Headed To Trial In Lancaster

A Mount Joy woman will stand trial for the traffic deaths of two Warwick High School juniors last fall. The District Attorney’s Office says 63-year old Debra Slaymaker-Walker has been charged with 2-counts of 3rd-degree murder, homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter, plus single counts of aggravated assault and hit and run among many others. Slaymaker-Walker is confined to her home under electronic monitoring after posting $1-million dollars bail. D-A Craig Stedman says the suspect claims to have no memory of the October-26th crash that took the lives of 16-year old Jack Nicholson and 17-year old Meghan Keeney. Another student was seriously injured. Stedman says Slaymaker-Walker was spotted driving erratically and speeding at several locations before the deadly accident. When traffic backed up near Warwick High School, the suspect collided into several vehicles. Slaymaker-Walker continues to recover from injuries she suffered in the crash.