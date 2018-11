A Lancaster man is headed to jail for a robbery and pistol-whipping from 2017. The District Attorney’s Office says 20-year old Treyon Thomas has pleaded guilty to several offenses including aggravated assault for an attack that happened during an off-campus college party in Millersville in August of last year. Prosecutors say Thomas punched and kicked a man and then pulled out a handgun and struck the victim again while taking several items including a watch, wallet and a necklace.