Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all U-S and commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff at the Capitol Complex and all state facilities in honor of Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin of Hookstown, Beaver County. The 25-year old was one of three American soldiers who were killed when their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device in the Ghazni Province of Afghanistan. Elchin was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.