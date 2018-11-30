Governor Creates PA Redistricting Reform Commission

Posted on

Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order Thursday establishing a bipartisan Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission. Wolf says the goal of the panel is to reduce gerrymandering, provide opportunities for public comment, and to make recommendations to the governor and legislature for a fair and non-partisan redistrict process in the commonwealth. Eleven people were named to the commission with David Thornburgh, president and CEO of the non-profit Committee of Seventy, selected as the chairman.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.