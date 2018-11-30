Fourth Suspect Wanted In Lancaster Co. Kidnapping, Robbing & Beating Is In Custody

A Lancaster County man wanted for kidnapping, robbing and beating a Columbia man has been captued. Manheim Township Police say 24-year old Jordan Yost is charged with numerous serious crimes surrounding the November-14th incident that began at the Fruitville Pike Walmart. Officers say it ended 3-days later when they arrested three others at the victim’s home in Columbia. Police say 32-year old Paul Stauffer the III, 30-year old Steven Cornelius and 27-year old Kieffer Napolitan face a number of charges including beating the victim and holding himm against their will as well as stealing various items. The victim’s family called police for a welfare check after the suspects allegedly tried to ransom their relative. Yost is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1-million dollars bail.