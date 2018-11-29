Two Suspects Grab I-Phones And Run In York

Five Apple Iphones worth more than $5000 were forcibly taken from a York County business on Wednesday afternoon. Northern Regional Police say two men entered the AT&T Store in the 300 block of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township just after 1pm. Officers say after browsing for a few minutes, the pair grabbed the phones and escaped by getting into a newer model silver Dodge Durango with Georgia plates. No one was hurt. Get a look at surveillance photos of the two suspects in this story at our web site.