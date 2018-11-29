RRTA Bus Driver Cited After Pedestrian Is Hit

The 30-year old pedestrian who was struck by a Red Rose Transit bus in Lancaster City more than a week ago is still in the hospital but improving in fair condition. Now, the driver, 57-year old Wendy Allem of Ephrata, has been charged with failing to obey control signals specifically the crosswalk from North Queen Street from West Chestnut Street back on November-20th. As the investigation continues, officials say Allem is not currently driving while the authority awaits results from a drug and alcohol test.