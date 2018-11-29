Former Tax Collector In Lancaster Co. Charged With Stealing Money

A former tax collector for Denver Borough in Lancaster County has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $21,000 in tax payments. The District Attorney’s Office says 50-year old Brian Weaver has been charged with two felony counts of theft and a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of the administration of government function. Officials say Weaver deposited the funds in a personal account in 2015 and 2016, instead of properly crediting them to tax bills. Weaver was elected in 2014, and then resigned in 2016. The suspect turned himself in on Wednesday and he was released after posting bail.