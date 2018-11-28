PA Firearm Safety Special Report Issued

There were 1,555-deaths by guns in Pa. in 2016 but almost two-thirds of those were suicides. Those findings were released on Tuesday by state Auditor General Eugene Depasquale. His Firearm Safety Special Report examined gun deaths and violence and then made recommendations to reduce both. Depasquale is calling for increased access to mental health services on one hand while asking law enforcement to focus on existing law to make improvements. For example, the Auditor General found just one sheriff’s department doing reference checks for concealed carry permit applications. Depasquale also wants Governor Wolf to sign an executive order to get the state police to issue regular updates on firearms traced from crimes so they can track guns that have been lost or stolen.