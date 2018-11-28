Multiple Charges Filed Against York Co. Man Following Lancaster Co. Domestic Incident

More details have been released about the man arrested following a nearly 4-hour standoff along I-83 in York County on Monday evening. Officials say 26-year old Alexander Scott of North Codorus Township was taken into custody near the Yocumtown Exit-33 after being identified as a suspect from a domestic incident in Mount Joy earlier that day. Old Trail Road was also shutdown for a time. Police say Scott allegedly put a loaded handgun into a person’s mouth. The suspect then fled leading police on a pursuit in Lancaster and York Counties. Lancasteronline.com reports that Southern Regional Police have charged Scott with theft and receiving stolen property along with a firearms offense. While Southwestern Regional charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Meanwhile, Mount Joy Borough Police want Scott for multiple offenses including aggravated assault reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats. There were no injuries in any of the incidents.

