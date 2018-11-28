Lancaster City Budget Proposal Contains Tax Hike

Lancaster City’s new mayor presented her first budget to city council Tuesday night and Lancasteronline.com reports that it contains a 1-mill property tax hike. The newspaper adds that city officials estimate that taxes would rise by $100 for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, which is roughly the average value for city residences. The spending plan also calls for increases in the city’s trash and stormwater fees. A council vote is set for December-18th. Sorace blames the increase on pensions, medical insurance expenses and payments on debt incurred to pay for street repair and other infrastructure projects.