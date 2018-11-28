Former PA A-G Ordered To Prison

A day after the state Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal, a judge on Tuesday ordered former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane to start serving her jail term. Kane resigned from her office in the fall of 2016 after she was convicted of leaking grand jury information and lying about it. She was sentenced from 10- to 23-months following her conviction on two felony perjury counts and seven misdemeanors. Since then, she has been free on bail as she appealed her case. On Tuesday, the judge ordered Kane to report to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on Thursday at 9am.