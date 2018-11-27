Officer Cleared In York Co. Police Shooting

A police shooting in York County last summer that left a retail theft suspect dead was justified. That was the ruling Monday by District Attorney David Sunday. Last August-23rd, state police say an officer from West Manchester Township Police and another from Northern Regional responded to the Motel-6 along Arsenal Road. Troopers say the two confronted 29-year old Logan Montgomery of no fixed address, who was suspected of retail theft from earlier that day. At one point the suspect pulled out a firearm and discharged the weapon. State Police say the officer from West Manchester returned fire hitting the suspect once. Montgomery was taken to York Hospital where he later died. No one else was hurt. Sunday says “the witness statements and physical evidence support a clear conclusion that after being shot at, this officer’s fear of death or serious bodily injury was certainly justified.”