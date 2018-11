A tickling incident that according to a Lancaster County school bus driver says ‘got out of hand’ has been charged with institutional sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor. Elizabethtown police say 53-year old vitro Giannattasio of Mount Joy Township also faces corruption of minors and indecent assault of a student who is mentally disabled. Officers say the alleged incident happened on a trip from the E-town Area Middle School to the student’s home.