Former DJ At Lancaster Co. Christian Radio Station Admits Sex Crimes

A former DJ for a Christian radio station in Lancaster County faces decades in prison after he pleads guilty to eight counts of sex-related crimes against a teenaged girl. Officials say the victim went to Lancaster City Police last spring and told them about multiple alleged sexual assaults that began in 2013 when she was 15-years old. Sentencing for 52-year old Philip Smith of Lancaster will take place after a background check. Smith could not post a $250,000 bond so he remains in Lancaster County Prison.