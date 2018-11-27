Alleged Burglars Arrested In Spring Grove

A York County resident called police when they saw two adult men walking through a Spring Grove Borough neighborhood recently. Now Southwestern Regional Police say 40-year old Nicholas Maxton of York and 23-year old Eli Muhammad of no fixed address have been charged with theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and drug charges. The suspects were found at the Spring Grove Plaza wearing backpacks which officers say contained dozens of items they believe were taken from vehicles in the borough and in Jackson Township. If you were robbed recently, you may be able to get your property back by calling Southwestern Regional.