Stabbing In York Co. & Lancaster Co.

A York City man is charged with aggravated assault after a person is stabbed. Police say 30-year old Marvin Slaughter Jr. targeted 45-year old Kellye Press in a home the two share along the 900-block of Madison Avenue. We do not know the current condition of the victim. Meanwhile, Susquehanna Regional Police continue to investigate a stabbing that left two men injured. Officers were called to the Bainbridge Inn in the first block of North Front Street in Conoy Township early Saturday. Police did not identify the victims and the suspect who were all being treated for non-life-threatening wounds. Later, 36-year old Peter Fultano of Bainbridge was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.