Police Seek Hit & Run Driver After Pedestrian Struck In Lancaster Co.

The hunt is on for the driver of an SUV or possibly a truck that hit a pedestrian early Sunday morning in Lancaster County. State Police say a 50-year old man was seriously injured when he was struck along the 3400-block of Lincoln Highway East in Paradise Township. Troopers say the victim is being treated at Lancaster General Hospital but we don’t know his current condition. State Police say the suspect vehicle is missing the passenger side mirror, front fender flare and has a damaged headlight and turn signal. Anyone who has information about what happened is asked to call 717-299-7650.