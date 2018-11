A LANCASTER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR SENDING THREATENING TEXTS AND FOR HAVING A WEAPON ON SCHOOL PROPERTY. MANHEIM TOWNSHIP POLICE SAY THE 16-YEAR OLD SENT TEXT MESSAGES THAT EXPRESSED A ‘DESIRE TO KILL’ AND THAT HE WOULDN’T MIND “DOING A SCHOOL SHOOTING.” THEN LATER WHEN THE STUDENT WAS SEARCHED ALONG BLUE STREAK BOULEVARD, OFFICERS ALLEGEDLY DISCOVERED A FOLDING POCKET KNIFE.