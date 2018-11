A LANCASTER CITY MAN IS WANTED IN ALLEGED STABBING

A LANCASTER CITY MAN IS WANTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STABBING ANOTHER MAN WHO INTERVENED IN A DOMESTIC DISPUTE LAST WEEKEND IN READING. REPORTERS WITH THE READING EAGLE SAY POLICE HAVE A WARRANT FOR 21-YEAR OLD DAVID RIOS. HE IS BEING CHARGED WITH 2-COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND 5-COUNTS OF SIMPLE ASSAULT AMONG OTHER OFFENSES. OFFICERS SAY RIOS PUNCHED HIS SISTER-IN-LAW IN THE FACE WHILE IN HER HOME AND HE THEN STABBED A MAN WHO TRIED TO GET IN BETWEEN THE TWO. THE SUSPECT REMAINS AT-LARGE. THE VICTIM IS RECOVERING AT READING HOSPITAL.