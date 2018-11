“OPERATION SAFE HOLIDAY” IS UNDERWAY AND PA. STATE POLICE REMIND DRIVERS TO BE VIGILANT AND OBEY TRAFFIC LAWS WHILE TRAVELING DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON. TROOPERS SAY THEY WILL TARGET IMPAIRED AND AGGRESSIVE DRIVERS WHILE LOCAL DEPARTMENTS WILL MAKE ARRANGEMENTS FOR SOBRIETY CHECKPOINTS SURROUNDING THANKSGIVING, CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEARS DAY. OFFICIALS URGE TRAVELERS TO USE STATE WEB SITES LIKE 511PA-dot-COM AND PATURNPIKE-dot-COM TO PLAN THEIR JOURNEY.