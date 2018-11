A LANCASTER CITY MAN HAS BEEN CONVICTED ON DRUG DEALING CHARGES. THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE SAYS 37-YEAR OLD CHRISTOPHER MILLER WAS ARRESTED IN SEPTEMBER OF LAST YEAR DURING A DISTURBANCE CALL AT A WEST ORANGE STREET BAR. POLICE SEARCHED MILLER AND FOUND ABOUT 60-BAGS OF CRACK COCAINE. OFFICERS SAY 20-BAGS WERE FOUND IN HIS POCKETS AND THE REST WERE DISCOVERED DURING A BODY CAVITY SEARCH. A JURY HAS FOUND HIM GUILTY OF POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER DRUGS AND A POSSESSION OFFENSE. HE WILL BE SENTENCED NEXT FEBRUARY.