Clean up continues from a 2-alarm fire in Lebanon on Saturday. The blaze broke out in an apartment building along the 100-block of North Liberty Street. One person was injured and had to be taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital’s Burn Unit. The Red Cross is helping at least 8-people. The cause is still under investigation. The damage estimate totals around $100,000. The rescue engine was taking part in a parade when they had to leave to battle the flames.