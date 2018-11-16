York Man Charged In Hit-&-Run Accident That Killed 4-Year Old Hanover Girl

Just days short of the 2-year anniversary in the hit-and-run death of a Hanover toddler, a suspect has been arrested. It was on November-22nd of 2016 when 4-year old Dakota Wright was struck and killed by a van along the 200-block of Princess Street in the borough. Later, police found some images from a private surveillance camera that show the suspect white utility van driven by a white male possibly with a beard. Now, officers have charged 32-year old Tony Shower Jr of York with accidents involving death or personal injury, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Shower is being held in the York County Prison in lieu of $100,000.00 bail.