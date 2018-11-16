Winter Storm Moves Out To A Sunny Weekend

An upgraded Winter Storm Warning expires at 8am Friday after dumping several inches of snow in the region along with sleet and in some areas freezing rain. The conditions have forced some businesses and schools to delay their opening. Check for any cancellations and delays by following the link on our front page. I-83 is open after the roadway was closed for a time Thursday due to snow, sleet and freezing rain. Some motorists were stranded for hours.

The weather conditions deteriorated at one point on Thursday that officials lowered speed limits on state roads. We can expect a sunny and dry weekend ahead.