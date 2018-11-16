Lancaster Drug Dealer Headed Back To Prison

A Lancaster County man gets 6-to-15 years in prison after he pleads guilty to dealing cocaine and marijuana. The District Attorney’s Office says members of the county Drug Task Force found more than $60,000 worth of the drugs last January in the home of 46-year old Waldo Shepard of Columbia. Police also discovered drugs in a garage in East Lampeter Township. Shepard also faces sentencing for a parole violation which allowed him to be released after serving time for a previous felony drug conviction.