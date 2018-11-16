Driver Pleads Guilty In Double Fatal Crash In Lancaster Co.

A Virginia man who was charged with vehicular homicide while DUI in a double fatal accident last year is headed to prison. The District Attorney’s Office says 31-year old Anthony Caldwell pleaded guilty in the accident in September of 2017 along Route-222. Police say 44-year old tow truck driver Ralph Watrous II was helping stranded driver 46-year old Robert Buckwalter Jr of Ephrata when Caldwell swerved and hit the two men killing them. Officials say Caldwell was sentenced for a range of crimes. He will spend from 6-to-12 years in jail.