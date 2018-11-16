Coroner Called To York City Crime Scene

The coroner has been called to a York City home early Friday. 9-1-1 dispatchers say A call for the coroner came in just before 1am along the 300-block of East Poplar Street. No word yet on the victim’s identity or if there is a suspect.
The coroner has been called to a York City home early Friday. 9-1-1 dispatchers say A call for the coroner came in just before 1am along the 300-block of East Poplar Street. No word yet on the victim’s identity or if there is a suspect.
There is no custom code to display.