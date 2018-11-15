Winter Arrives Early To South Central PA

Winter doesn’t start for more than a month but snow, sleet and freezing rain is in the forecast. York, Lancaster, Adams and Berks Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting later Thursday morning and running through Friday morning. While a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for multiple counties including Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon. Governor Tom Wolf says PennDOT is prepared with plow trucks, materials, and other equipment ready. Crews will be working around the clock if necessary to keep roads safe. Motorists can check conditions and snow-plow locations on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting: 511pa.com

