Plea Entered In York Co. Fatal Dose Case

A 34-year old York County man died from a drug overdose due to fentanyl in February of 2017 and now the man who sold him the drugs has accepted responsibility to a judge. The York Daily Record reports that 41-year old Richard Schock of Peach Bottom entered an Alford Plea to drug delivery resulting in the death of Brandon Orr. The plea means Schock didn’t admit guilt but he agreed that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. Sentencing is set for next month. Schock remains in the York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.