A Lancaster County woman suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease who went missing earlier this week has been found dead. State Police say 74-year old Elizabeth Stoltzfuz was reported missing from her Fulton Township home on Tuesday morning. Troopers were joined by tracking dogs, a helicopter and neighbors who searched for the woman. The Coroner’s Office says Stoltzfus was found dead in a creek not far from her home on Wednesday morning. The cause of death has been ruled accidental.