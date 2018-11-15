Lancaster Pastor Charged With Aggravated Assault Of A Teen

Posted on

The president and CEO of the Factory Ministries in Paradise, Lancaster County is accused of sexually assaulting a teen in Berks County more than a decade ago. Officials say the now 34-year old victim claims she was sexually assaulted multiple times by now 51-year old Charles Holt in 2001. The victim who was 17-years old says some of the alleged incidents happened in Holt’s home at the time, in Mohnton, and in his vehicle. The woman was a part of a youth group and also babysat for him and his wife. The suspect has been charged with aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

Headlines

