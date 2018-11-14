York Killer Enters Plea In 1992 Murder

A York man serving life in prison for the 1992 death of his daughter this week offered a plea in the stabbing death of his girlfriend. Daniel Jacobs was arrested for stabbing and cutting 18-year old Tammy Mock more than 200-times in their West King Street apartment back in the winter of 1992. Mock was found dead in a bathtub along with the couple’s 7-month old daughter. Jacobs was convicted in both murders and sentenced to two life terms. But in 2001, an appeals court threw out the first ruling. After years in court, this week, the York Daily Record reports that the now 47-year old Jacobs has entered an Alford Plea to voluntary manslaughter in the death of mock. That means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to get a conviction. The plea deal included 10-to-20 year jail term which will run concurrently with his life sentence.