Wolf To Sign Protections for Victims of Domestic Violence Bill

Governor Wolf will join advocates, legislators, and survivors on Wednesday to celebrate the signing of a bill that will make it harder for domestic abusers to use firearms to terrorize, control or kill their victims and others. It will happen at 2:30p in the main rotunda in the state Capitol. The law requires Pa. residents covered by a contested protection from abuse order to surrender their guns. Now, the weapons will go to law enforcement, licensed gun dealers or the defendant’s attorney, eliminating the concern about gun owners relinquishing a firearm to a family member or friend.